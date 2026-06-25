Five of family drown in Cauvery River while posing for photos in Karnataka's Mandya

Mandya:

In a heartbreaking tragedy, five members of a family lost their lives after drowning in the Cauvery River near the popular tourist destination of Muthathi in Karnataka's Mandya district on Wednesday evening. The incident occurred at around 5:00 PM in Muthathi, located in Malavalli taluk, when the family reportedly entered the river while taking photographs. According to police, all five were swept away by the strong currents and drowned.

The deceased have been identified as Chaitra (20), Priyanka (28), Shwetha (38), Vijayamma (50), and Mahesh. Officials said the victims were residents of Byadarahalli in Channapatna.

The family had travelled to Muthathi to offer prayers at the renowned Muthathiraya Temple. After completing the rituals, they proceeded to the banks of the Cauvery River. Preliminary reports suggest that they entered the water to take pictures, but a moment of misjudgment turned fatal as the river's currents overwhelmed them.

Upon receiving information about the incident, officers from Halaguru Police Station rushed to the spot. Fire and rescue personnel immediately launched a search operation and recovered all five bodies within a short time.

Mandya Superintendent of Police VJ Shobha Rani visited the scene and confirmed that the bodies had been shifted to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) Hospital for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered at Halaguru Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the local community and serves as a grim reminder of the dangers posed by rivers and other water bodies, especially during recreational activities near fast-moving currents.

Three children drown in Ganga while bathing at Danapur Ghat

Earlier on Sunday, three young boys lost their lives after drowning in the Ganga River at Hetanpur Ghat in Bihar's Danapur subdivision. The tragic incident took place in the Shahpur police station area.

The victims, aged between 10 and 12 years, were residents of Hetanpur village. They have been identified as Piyush Kumar (10), son of Dharmveer Rai; Tej Kumar (12), son of Satyendra Rai; and Prince Kumar (10).

According to villagers, the children had gone to the river with a group of other youngsters for a morning bath. During the outing, the three boys reportedly moved towards a deeper section of the river and began struggling in the strong water current.

The other children present at the ghat quickly raised an alarm, drawing the attention of nearby residents. Several locals rushed into the river and managed to bring the boys back to the shore. Witnesses said the children were still showing signs of life when they were rescued.

The boys were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, their condition worsened on the way and doctors later declared all three dead.

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