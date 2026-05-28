Kuwait reports missile, drone strike as US-Iran tensions push fragile ceasefire to brink

Kuwait City:

Kuwait on Thursday reported that it came under a suspected missile and drone attack, heightening tensions at a time when the fragile ceasefire in the ongoing Iran war is facing renewed pressure. The announcement came shortly after the United States launched fresh strikes on Iranian targets, prompting Tehran to claim that it hit back with an operation of its own. Kuwait’s military confirmed the incident but did not reveal what was hit or who was responsible.

This latest episode has deepened concerns across the region. Kuwait has previously been targeted by Iran and armed Shiite groups in Iraq during the conflict, and Thursday's strike has added to fears that the temporary pause in fighting could collapse. With no group claiming responsibility so far, uncertainty is growing at a time when ceasefire negotiations between Tehran and Washington are already strained.

Global worries rise as Strait of Hormuz remains shut

The wider Middle East remains tense due to the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which nearly one fifth of global oil and gas once flowed. Its continued shutdown has contributed to a global energy crunch, and experts caution that the situation may deteriorate further if diplomatic efforts fail.

US targets Iranian drones

The United States is pushing Iran to dismantle its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, while Tehran is seeking relief from economic sanctions and access to its frozen financial reserves. Earlier on Thursday, US officials said that American Central Command forces intercepted four Iranian one-way attack drones near the Strait of Hormuz. They added that the military also destroyed an Iranian ground control hub in Bandar Abbas that was preparing to launch a fifth drone.

Iran acknowledges US strike and says it fired back

Iran's Revolutionary Guard, via the state-run IRNA news agency, confirmed the American strike near Bandar Abbas International Airport, which serves both military and civilian operations. The force claimed it retaliated by hitting the air base from which the US assault originated. However, the statement offered no explanation about the extent of the counterattack or whether it had any connection to the incident reported in Kuwait.

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