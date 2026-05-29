Israeli and Russian forces added to UN blacklist for the first time: Know the reason

United Nations:

In a significant and controversial development, this year's annual United Nations (UN) review on sexual violence in conflict zones has, for the first time, included the armed and security forces of Israel for their alleged treatment of Palestinian detainees. However, Israel has strongly rejected the charges. The comprehensive 35-page assessment, shared by Israel's mission to the UN ahead of its official release, names 77 state and non-state actors across twelve countries that are suspected of committing or enabling sexual violence amid conflicts. The report further notes a major spike in such cases in 2025 compared to 2024.

Russia also placed on list for the first time

For the first time, the review also blacklisted the armed and security forces of Russia for sexual violence against prisoners of war and detainees in the ongoing war in Ukraine. The 2025 list includes Israel's armed and security units and continues to list Hamas militants, who were previously added following the October 7, 2023, assault in Israel that triggered the Gaza conflict. Both Israel and Russia had been alerted in last year's review by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that they might be listed if concerns persisted.

Sharp criticism from Israel and Russia

The inclusion has provoked strong reactions from the ambassadors of both countries. Russia's UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia said, "We will write a letter to the secretary-general saying that these are unsubstantiated lies and alleged things which again portray Russia as a villain, like they do all the time." He added that Moscow is compiling documentation on how Ukrainian authorities are treating Russian prisoners of war.

Israel's ambassador Danny Danon also issued a fierce response, stating, "We are done with this UN Secretary-General." He criticised the decision, saying, "Guterres has put Israel on the same blacklist along with Hamas, ISIS and the most depraved terrorist organisations in the world." He emphasised that Israel had provided detailed material and explanations to counter the allegations. Guterres is currently serving his second term which ends on December 31.

UN details sexual violence patterns in Palestine

According to the UN report, the organisation documented "patterns of sexual violence" affecting Palestinians detained within Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories. It confirmed incidents involving 14 men, seven women, nine boys and one girl from Gaza and the West Bank, with 13 cases occurring in 2025 and 18 spanning 2023 and 2024. The violations cited include rape, gang rape, attempted rape, sexual torture, forced nudity, cavity searches without security justification and targeted violence to the genitals.

The report highlights at least nine cases, predominantly involving people from Gaza, who suffered rape or gang rape, some repeatedly, allegedly at the hands of members of the Israel Defense Forces, Israel’s prison system, special forces and police units. In response, Israel’s foreign ministry stated that it had "comprehensively, thoroughly, and unequivocally refuted these allegations" and accused the UN of a pattern of institutional hostility toward Israel.

Hamas accusations continue but verification hurdles remain

The document also reiterates allegations of sexual violence by Hamas. However, it explains that investigators have been unable to independently verify numerous details because Israel continues to deny UN teams the access needed to conduct field inquiries.

UN verifies over 300 cases in Russian-controlled regions

The report states that Russian authorities have similarly restricted access to UN human rights investigators. Even so, the UN was able to authenticate 310 cases of conflict-linked sexual violence in Russia and Russian-held regions of Ukraine involving prisoners of war and civilian detainees, with the majority of victims recorded as men.

Ukraine’s human rights bodies documented 31 cases of sexual violence affecting prisoners of war and civilian detainees, most of which occurred before 2025. Notably, Ukraine has not been placed on the blacklist.

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