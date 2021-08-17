Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MILINDSOMAN/MALAIKAARORA Supermodel Of The Year 2 PROMO: Milind Soman's answer to '3 things that turn him on' shocks Malaika Arora

The Television these days is filled with a number of reality shows for the audience but MTV's 'Supermodel Of The Year' enjoys its own fandom. Made especially for the fashion enthusiasts, the show welcomes beauties from all across the country with a dream of becoming model. Judged by Bollywood personalities Malaika Arora, Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar, the show is coming back again with a new season which will be called 'Supermodel Of The Year 2.' The first promo of the show was unveiled sometime back and today the makers raised the bar of excitement even more by sharing another one and revealing that the show is all set to hit your screens coming Sunday ie August 22, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2021.

Just like last time, the new promo was shared by the diva Malaika herself on her personal Instagram handle. It gives a glimpse into what the new season will be all about. She says, "It feels awesome to be standing on the sets of Supermodel Of The Year 2." Anusha further says, "This season we have 15 gorgeous supermodels and 10 weeks of hardcore fashion, beautiful runways and gorgeous photoshoots."

Not just the two but the male judge Milind left everyone shocked when he revealed 3 things that turns him on. Sharing the video, Malaika wrote, "MTV SUPERMODEL OF THE YEAR SEASON 2 The wait is finally over! #MTVSupermodelOfTheYear starts this Sunday at 7 PM only on @mtvindia."

The theme of the season is #UnapologeticallyYou and the conversation will be all about stereotypes and questions preconceived notions around an individual and their choices. For those unversed, Masaba Gupta, Ujjwala Raut will not be a part of the show.

Previously while sharing the video, Malaika wrote, "Be unapologetically you. MTV Supermodel Of The Year season 2, starting August 22nd, 7 pm on MTV India."

Speaking about the show Malaika said: "I've always been in awe of the grit and passion the women of today possess, and MTV Supermodel of the Year sets the foundation for these talented ladies to showcase their individuality in the most impressive form. With the first season being an absolute rollercoaster for us, the second one is sure to be a notch higher."

Milind shared: "Being a supermodel is all about putting your best out there and embracing all that is unabashedly you. We saw that come alive in the first season of the show and were stunned by the confidence, poise, and grace in each one of the contestants. With the dynamic world of fashion bringing in new trends and styles, it will be interesting to see how the young women of today stand out of the crowd and lead by example."

Meanwhile, Anusha says she has always believed that fashion and beauty is more than just stylish outfits and a perfect face. She shared: "It can be a powerful way to feel inspired and present the most authentic version of yourself. The best thing about fashion and beauty is that you can express yourself through your style and personality regardless of where you come from, and we strive to follow the same mantra with 'Supermodel of the Year'".

Get ready for its premiere which is slated on August 22 on MTV.