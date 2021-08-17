CONFIRMED! Shilpa Shetty returns to Super Dancer Chapter 4, resumes shoot today

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Shilpa Shetty

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty will be returning to Super Dancer Chapter 4. The actress who was seen as a judge on the dance reality show took a break from it after her name was marred in an alleged porn film case related to her husband and businessman Raj Kundra. After his arrest in the said case, the actress skipped the shoot for almost three weeks.

Post that, media reports suggested that the actress might be replaced on the show. However, a source close to the show confirmed to India TV that Shilpa is indeed returning to Super Dancer Chapter 4 and will resume her duties as the reality show judge. She has already begun the shoot.

Shilpa Shetty has been a celebrity judge of the show along with filmmaker Anurag Basu and Bollywood choreographer Geeta Kapur. Shilpa has been associated with the reality show since the beginning and has judged its four seasons. This season, she last appeared in an episode featuring rapper Badshah. In her short absence, popular celebrities like actress Karisma Kapoor, Bollywood couple Genelia D’Souza, Ritesh Deshmukh and actors Sonali Bendre and Moushumi Chatterjee had filled in as guest judges.

Talking about the pornography case, Mumbai police arrested Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra after a case was registered with the Mumbai Crime Branch in February 2021 in connection to the reported creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. The FIR was registered against Kundra after a woman approached the police and made certain allegations in her complaint. On that basis, the FIR was registered and the case was transferred to the Crime Branch.

Kundra was booked under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, he said.

Later, Shilpa had released a statement requesting privacy.

Shilpa recently made her Bollywood comeback through her latest release on Disney Plus Hotstar 'Hungama 2.' The film also starred --Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash in the lead roles.