Wednesday, August 11, 2021
     
  5. Bigg Boss OTT LIVE: Zeeshan Khan, Urfi Javed at loggerheads as former chooses Divya Agarwal over her
Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar's show is going to witness high-voltage drama and fight in today's episode.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 11, 2021 18:56 IST
Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT began with a bang. The show which headed to the digital application VOOT this time welcomed celebrities like-- Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Urfi Javed, Divya Agarwal, Akshara Singh, Pratik Sehejpal, Nishant Bhatt, Muskaan Jattana (Moose Jattana) and Milind Gaba. Now, contestant, Zeeshan had the opportunity to choose his connection once again. He chose Divya Agarwal, who had no connection in the house. and was also nominated for the entire week because she was left without any connection in the house.

 

