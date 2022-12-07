Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De to enter as first wild card entry? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SREEJITA_DE Sreejita De's Instagram upload

Bigg Boss 16: Tv actress Sreejita de, who was the first contestant to be evicted from the show is to re-enter as the first wild card entry. As per the buzz on social media, she will enter the house today. Sharing updates on the same, BiggBoss_Tak a page known for all the latest updates of the reality show tweeted about the news. The post read, “BREAKING! Sreejita De to enter #BiggBoss16 house today as Wild Card contestant. She was the first contestant to get evicted, now she will be entering as 1st Wild Card today.”

See the post here:

Ever since the news has been making the rounds on the internet, fans couldn't keep calm and have been showing their excitement on the same. One of the users wrote, "So Tina will probably not be evicted this week. We'll likely see Tina-Sreejita rivalry, #SreejitaDe will likely be with #PriyAnkit, Tina will likely try to bond with other group & maybe distance in the ShaTina bond after her entry. I Wonder what'll happen #BB16.” Another user added, "It will be fun to watch she said if she got a chance she would show Tina her place the fight I won't be able to get enough". "I knew it, Sreejita's content against Tina is left... Also, post-eviction she said "If she will get a chance, she will expose Tina"... Also expect Gautam's reentry as wildcard #BiggBoss16 #BB16", commented another user.

While the re-entry of Sreejita De has created a storm of excitement among the fans, it will be really exciting to see Tina Dutta's reaction as both the actors don't see eye to eye since the days of 'Uttaran'.

Bigg Boss has been doing well on the TRP charts and currently, the show is witnessing some twists and turns in the love and friendship of the contestants. Now amid the chaos, the entry of the first wild card will definitely stir the planning and plotting of the contestants. Fans have been expressing their mixed feelings as many claim that this season is a little biased towards a few contestants, specially Abdu and Sajid Khan.

