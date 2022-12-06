Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam flirts with Ankit, compares him with Christian Grey of 'Fifty Shades Of Grey'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MUSKTWT11 Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam's blunt revelation for Ankit Gupta

Archana Gautam is one of the most entertaining contestants of Bigg Boss 16. From speaking her heart out to abusive fights, she has done it all. In the recent episode, Archana was seen flirting with Udaariyaan star Ankit Gupta. She compared Ankit with the Hollywood star Jamie Dornan who played the character of Christian Grey in the movie 'Fifty Shades Of Grey'. Archana was seen discussing her feelings with Priyanka that she is attracted to Ankit.

While Archana was having this conversation, Ankit happened to pass from there and she didn't miss the chance to pass a comment that she wished she had someone like Udaariyaan actor in her life. To this Ankit said that had they been together he would get drunk every night. Archana, known for her blunt comments replied, "Main bhi iske saath tharki ho rakhi hoon". She continued having chats with Priyanka and said, "Isko dekh ke na mujhe woh waali picture ki yaad aati hai, woh English waali. 50 Shades Of Grey. Aise he boss hota hai naa, mujhe iski yaad aati hai. Meri favourite movie thi woh (Seeing him, I remember that film, that English one. 50 Shades of Grey. He reminds me of the boss in the film, it was my favourite film)".

We all have seen Priyanka being protective and possessive for Ankit on the show and now this blunt revelation of Archana's feelings towards him might lead the friendship between the two in a different direction. This lusty comparison of Ankit with Jamie Dornan might hurt Priyankit fans too. Both Priyanka and Ankit are loved as a couple since the days of Udaariyaan and now this twist of Archana's feelings for him has created a stir among the audience. In the last episode, Ankit won the captaincy task and was declared the new King of the house.

Bigg Boss 16 streams on Voot at 10 pm from Monday to Friday and on Saturday and Sunday it is aired at 9 pm.

