Monday, December 05, 2022
     
Live tv
search

assembly election 2022Exit poll results

Gujarat

  • BJP
    --
  • Cong
    --
  • Aap
    --
  • Others
    --
Total Seats :182 Results

Himachal Pradesh

  • BJP
    --
  • Cong
    --
  • Aap
    --
  • Others
    --
Total Seats :68 Results
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 16, Dec 5 HIGHLIGHTS: Ankit becomes new captain, Soundarya gets upset with him

Bigg Boss 16, Dec 5 HIGHLIGHTS: Ankit becomes new captain, Soundarya gets upset with him

Bigg Boss 16, Dec 5 HIGHLIGHTS: In today's episode, Nimrit steps down as captain, and the battle for the new chief of the house begins with a task.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: December 05, 2022 23:15 IST
Bigg Boss 16, Dec 5 HIGHLIGHTS: Ankit becomes the new captain
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 16, Dec 5 HIGHLIGHTS: Ankit becomes the new captain

Bigg Boss 16, Dec 5 HIGHLIGHTS: In today's episode, Nimrit enjoyed her last day as the captain of the house. Shalin convinced Shiv to root for him to become captain. Housemates then indulged in a new captaincy task and they got at loggerheads to cement their place as the new King or Queen of the house. Ankit won the task and became the new captain of the house. After that, Soundarya got disappointed with him since, after becoming captain, he did not prioritise her while allocating rooms. On the other hand, Archana Gautam lashed out at her housemates over food waste. She warned them that nobody would get new food before they finished the old one. Now, it will be interesting to see how the dynamics of the house change with the most silent contestant becoming the captain. Keep an eye on this space for regular updates. 

 

Latest Entertainment News

Bigg Boss 16, Dec 5 HIGHLIGHTS

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 05, 2022 10:56 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Soundarya is upset with Ankit

    Soundarya is disappointed with Ankit since, after becoming captain, he did not prioritise her while allocating rooms.

  • Dec 05, 2022 10:46 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Archana lashes out at housemates

    Archana slams her housemates for wasting food. She warns them that if they don't consume food and waste it, no one will get new meal.

  • Dec 05, 2022 10:36 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Tina feels Shalin supported Priyanka in captaincy

    Tina believes Shalin helped Priyanka with the captaincy challenge and did not ruin her game, but Shalin informs her that he did not help her in any way.

  • Dec 05, 2022 10:22 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Ankit becomes the new captain

    Ankit wins the task and becomes the new captain, defeating Priyanka.

  • Dec 05, 2022 10:11 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Twist in the task

    After Sumbul gets eliminated from the task, Bigg Boss makes her 'Sanchalak.'

  • Dec 05, 2022 10:09 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Shalin wins the first round

    Shalin wins the first round and knocks Sumbul out of the race.

  • Dec 05, 2022 10:08 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Garden area turns into a 'Dhobi Ghat'

    Contestants participate in a dhobi ghat task and compete to be the next captain by putting their best foot forward.

  • Dec 05, 2022 10:05 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Fight for captaincy begins

    Housemates partake in a task to compete for captaincy.

  • Dec 05, 2022 10:02 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Nimrit steps down as captain

    In the BB house, Nimrit's term as captain comes to an end, and the hunt for a new captain commences.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section

Top News

Latest News