Bigg Boss 16, Dec 5 HIGHLIGHTS: Ankit becomes new captain, Soundarya gets upset with him

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 16, Dec 5 HIGHLIGHTS: Ankit becomes the new captain

Bigg Boss 16, Dec 5 HIGHLIGHTS: In today's episode, Nimrit enjoyed her last day as the captain of the house. Shalin convinced Shiv to root for him to become captain. Housemates then indulged in a new captaincy task and they got at loggerheads to cement their place as the new King or Queen of the house. Ankit won the task and became the new captain of the house. After that, Soundarya got disappointed with him since, after becoming captain, he did not prioritise her while allocating rooms. On the other hand, Archana Gautam lashed out at her housemates over food waste. She warned them that nobody would get new food before they finished the old one. Now, it will be interesting to see how the dynamics of the house change with the most silent contestant becoming the captain. Keep an eye on this space for regular updates.

Latest Entertainment News