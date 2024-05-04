Elon Musk's X introduces Grok AI-powered Stories: What is it and how does it work?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Grok AI-powered Stories feature on X

Elon Musk's X platform, (known as Twitter earlier), has started rolling out a new feature by the name of 'Stories' on the platform. The new feature was added to leverage Grok AI technology on the platform. This feature will further let the platform users access the summarized versions of trending posts on the platform.

Availability and announcement

Initially, the Stories feature was exclusively accessible to X Premium subscribers on iOS and web platforms. The announcement was made from the official X Engineering account from the platform, with plans for Android integration in the future- which will help invite the users to explore curated Stories made by Grok AI.

X's Stories: Where is it placed?

The Stories feature will be placed within the 'For You' section of the X app as well as on the website. With the new feature, users could conveniently read summarized versions of top posts which have been tailored to their interests, with the help of Grok AI.

Cautionary Note on AI Reliability

X includes a disclaimer at the end of each Story, given the inherent limitations of the AI technology, which will warn the users to verify Grok AI's outputs.

This precaution further aims at addressing potential inaccuracies or fabrications, like hallucinations, which could occur in the AI-generated content.

AI Summarization: Growing trend

AI summarization of X's adoption will follow a broader trend in the tech industry. Other platforms, like Microsoft's Bing browser and the Arc browser, have generative AI integration to offer condensed versions of lengthy articles.

Furthermore, Twitter employees are reportedly working on Particle, which is an AI news summary service, and further emphasize the increasing reliance on artificial intelligence-driven content curation.

Differentiating X Stories

Unlike external AI summarization services, X Stories will further focus on summarizing trending content specifically, within its platform. This unique feature will enhance the accessibility for users who are seeking concise updates within the X ecosystem.

