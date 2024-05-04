Hisar Lok Sabha elections 2024: High-stakes battle in sixth phase between BJP, JJP, Congress and INLD

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Three members of the Chautala family are among the star candidates in Hisar.

Hisar Lok Sabha elections 2024: All 10 parliamentary seats of Haryana will go to polling in the sixth phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections. As such, the seat of Hisar will go to polls on May 25. A high-octane contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) is on the cards in the crucial seat.

The political drama in the Hisar Lok Sabha constituency unfolded when BJP MP Brijendra Singh resigned from the party's primary membership and joined the Congress. He claimed that the BJP-JJP ruling alliance was one of the reasons behind leaving the party. The grand old party has fielded former Hisar MP Jai Prakash for the upcoming contest. Moreover, the split in the BJP-JJP alliance has also added to the uncertainty in this year's elections.

Hisar, which has nine Assembly constituency segments, has traditionally been dominated by the Bhajan Lal and Devi Lal families. The Congress has won the seat seven times from 1952 to 2009, and the BJP clinched victory for the first time in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. JJP co-founder and former Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala won the seat in 2014, when he was in INLD.

Who is competing in Hisar this year?

The BJP has fielded Ranjit Chautala from Hisar, who won as an independent MLA. Chautala, 78, joined the BJP at an event in Haryana's Sirsa. He is a minister in the BJP-led Haryana government. He is former deputy prime minister Devi Lal's son and the brother of Indian National Lok Dal chief and former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala.

Taking on Ranjit Chautala is Congress' Jai Parkash, who has been the MP from Hisar three times from different parties. Prakash won the seat in 1989 as part of the Janata Dal, in 1996 from Haryana Vikas Party (HVP) ticket and in 2004 from Congress. Parkash was also a Union Minister under Chandra Shekhar's Cabinet in 1990.

BJP's partner in Haryana, the JJP, has fielded Dushyant Chautala's mother and two-time MLA Naina Singh Chautala.. Naina Chautala, the wife of JJP national president Ajay Chautala, has been the MLA from the Badhra constituency in the Charkhi Dadri district, as well as the Dabwali seat. Known for her initiatives like 'Hari Chunari Chaupal,' she aims to raise political awareness among women across the state.

INLD has fielded Sunaina Chautala, the wife of Devi Lal's grandson Ravi Chautala. This has made the political battle much more interesting, as the candidates of BJP, JJP and the INLD are related to each other. Sunaina and Naina Chautala are cousins, and Ranjit Singh Chautala is their father-in-law.

Results in 2019 and 2014

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Brijendra Singh, then part of BJP, was victorious, defeating incumbent MP Dushyant Chautala by a margin of 3.14 lakh votes. Brijendra Singh won 6.03 lakh votes (51.13 per cent) and Dushyant Chautala was the runner-up with 2.89 lakh votes (24.51 per cent). Congress' candidate Bhavya Bishnoi was third with 1.84 lakh votes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Dushyant Chautala, then a member of the INLD, narrowly defeated Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC BL) candidate Kuldeep Bishnoi by a margin of over 30,000 votes. He won 4.94 lakh votes, while Bishnoi got 4.62 lakh votes. There was an alliance between BJP and HJC BL in 2014. Dushyant Chautala formed the JJP with his father Ajay in 2018 after a rift within the INLD due to internal disagreements within the Chautala family.

The Election Commission said 57 constituencies will go to polls in the sixth phase on May 25, 2024, and the results will be declared on June 4.

