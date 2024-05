Updated on: May 04, 2024 17:55 IST

PM Modi slams Congress says during their rule there were bomb blasts in country | Lok Sabha Polls

After a mega roadshow in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi on Friday evening, PM Modi held an election rally in Palamu on Saturday. During the rally, PM PM Modi said: "Try to remember what the situation was during Congress rule...here bomb blasts would take place, terrorists would fire bullets."