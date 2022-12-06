Imlie's Shivani Rana aka Hetal Yadav's car rammed by truck; actress shares details of scary accident

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HETAL YADAV Hetal Yadav

Imlie actress Hetal Yadav, who plays the role of Shivani Rana in the show has met with an accident. As per reports, the actress was returning after a shoot when her car was rammed by a truck. Hetal, who was driving the car herself called her son to inform the police. The actress said that she was unharmed but the accident shook her. The next day she also went to shoot the show.

"I packed up around 8:45 p.m. last night and left from film city to reach home. As soon as I reached the JVLR highway, a truck rammed into my car and there was friction as the truck pushed my car towards the edge of the flyover to an extent that my car would have fallen off. Later on, I somehow mustered courage and stopped the car in front of the truck and called up my son. I asked him to inform the police as I was left extremely shocked after the incident," ETimes quoted the actress as saying.

"But luckily I was left unharmed and had to report to the sets early in the morning as they are shooting for a crucial sequence in the show and I didn't want the shoot to stop because of me despite the unforeseen circumstance," she added.

For the unversed, the actress has done shows such as 'Balika Vadhu', 'Barrister Babu', 'Kashibai Bajirao Ballal' and 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' among others.

