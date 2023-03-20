Bigg Boss 16’s Shalin Bhanot reacts to being slammed by Salman Khan: ‘can't try to please everyone’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHALINBHANOT Shalin Bhanot reacts to being slammed in Bigg Boss 16

Actor Shalin Bhanot appeared in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16 and went on to become one of the finalists. The actor experienced his fair share of highs and lows during his time on Bigg Boss. Fans loved how he displayed many facets of himself throughout his time on the controversial reality show. He received criticism from the host, Salman Khan, much like the other contenders, but occasionally he received criticism on multiple weekends. Now, Shalin has reacted to the host's bashing in an interview.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Shalin Bhanot opened up about whether being slammed on BB16 demotivated him. The actor said, "No, it never demotivated me. When I was inside, I was only concentrating on the reality of where I was staying, and I was being very honest to that moment. For me, I don't think about tomorrow. Tomorrow doesn't exist for me. The only reality is only today. So I live in the moment, and I can't even try to please everyone, so there will be people who like me, and there will be people who will not like me, and I am fine with that."

The actor further spoke about the love he is getting from the fans after the show. He said, "If I got a lot of not-so-happy moments inside the house when I stepped out and the kind of love I'm getting from the world. I was in Varanasi, and I met 100s people on Ganga ghat, outside Kashi Vishwanath temple, I met so many people who gave me so much love. It was a day prior to Mahashivratri. So all the lows are getting compensated by all the highs, blessings, respect, love and care, and everything outside."

"So I can't even complain about what happened inside because of all the love and affection that I'm getting outside, and it's all worth it. End of the day, it was not for all those contestants it was for the people who watched Bigg Boss. I was there because of them. Getting nominated every week and still surviving till the last so it is all thanks to them," he signs off.

