Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to have Sanjay Dutt's action-packed cameo; Deets inside

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is one of the most eagerly anticipated movies of 2023 after Pathaan surpassed the box office record for the highest-grossing Bollywood film. While the film's production is nearing completion, it has been confirmed that Sanjay Dutt will make a cameo appearance in the Shah Rukh Khan film. The action-packed sequence featuring King Khan and Dutt will be shot for 4–5 days in Mumbai.

A source told Pinkvilla, "Sanjay Dutt is reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan on Jawan for a brief but effective and action-packed cameo in Jawan. The duo will be shooting together over the next 4 to 5 days at a studio in Mumbai, and it’s a big dramatic action the scene forming an integral part of the film’s narrative."

The source further revealed, "Sanjay dutt returned to Mumbai from his Leo shoot in Kashmir on Sunday noon and 24 hours later, he is all charged up to shoot an action scene with SRK on Jawan."

Apart from SRK, Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Thalapathy Vijay is also said to have a cameo role in the film, but the same has not been confirmed by the makers yet. It is helmed by Atlee. A pan-India release, Jawan is touted to be a spectacular event film with high-octane action sequences and talent assembled from across Indian cinema. The film will be released across five languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada in theatres across the globe on June 2, 2023. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for Jawan.

Meanwhile, King Khan also has Dunki in his kitty. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and the director. We will also see Taapsee Pannu opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the movie.

