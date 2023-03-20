Actress Sharon Stone breaks down revealing Silicon Valley bank collapse cost her half of her money

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHARONSTONE Actress Sharon Stone shares financial trouble

American actress Sharon Stone claimed that she lost half of her money due to 'banking thing,' referring to the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, which has rattled markets throughout the world. During the recent fundraiser for the Women's Cancer Research Fund, the actress was honored with the Courage Award. She broke down while speaking at the event, urging the audience to contribute money to a cancer charity.

The 'Basic Instinct' actress said, "I know that thing that you have to get on and figure out how to text the money is difficult. I’m a technical idiot, but I can write a fu---ing check. And right now, that’s courage, too, because I know what’s happening. I just lost half my money to this banking thing, and that doesn’t mean that I’m not here." Her remarks on losing money follow the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, which resulted in a catastrophic week of stock market losses.

Sharon additionally addressed the importance of mammograms for women and shared her own medical problems. She said, "Someone like me who was told that I had breast cancer because I had a tumor that was larger than my breast and they were sure that I couldn’t possibly have a tumor without it being cancer, it wasn’t. But I went to the hospital, saying, ‘If you open me up and it’s cancer, please take both my breasts,’ because I am not a person defined by my breasts. You know, that might seem funny coming from me since you’ve all seen them."

She went on to say that she had undergone surgery and that nobody had ever observed, saying, "So don’t ever feel compelled not to get a mammogram, not to get a blood test, not to get surgery because it doesn’t matter. I’m standing here telling you I had one-and-a-half and more tissue [from] my breasts removed and none of you knew it."

