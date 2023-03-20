Monday, March 20, 2023
     
  Sara Ali Khan objects to Janhvi Kapoor's 'I don't get respect' remark: 'I got that very early'

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, the Bollywood Bffs, are two of the most bankable actresses in the industry. They both made their Bollywood debuts in 2018. While Sara Ali Khan starred in Kedarnath opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput, Janhvi Kapoor starred in Dhadak, alongside Ishaan Khatter. Both actresses have been a part of some incredible films in recent years and have carved out a niche for themselves. In a previous interview, Janhvi Kapoor said that despite having several opportunities, she hasn't yet earned respect. When Sara Ali Khan was questioned about Janhvi's statement, she had a different approach.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Sara disagreed with Janhvi and asserted that she's never had a problem with respect. She claimed that she feels really respected and that she hasn't been under-respected at all. "I think for me, if you accept me for who I am, that’s the biggest sign of respect and I think, touchwood, I got that very early in my career," the actress said. 

She added, "But even then, whether it’s Kedarnath or Atrangi, I read the reviews I was given. I don’t think respect has been a problem for me." 

For the unversed, earlier, Janhvi Kapoor had told Barkha Dutt as part of 'We The Women' that she believes she has more to offer and wants to earn respect in her own eyes. "Somewhere it comes down to the line that ‘Mujhe mauke bohot mile hai, par izzat abhi tak nahi mila’ and I think that’s what I am working for, in my own eyes. It takes a lot to build perception and then break it," she stated. 

