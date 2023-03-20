Rohit Shetty makes Marathi cinema debut with Tejasswi Prakash's 'School College Ani Life'; Trailer out

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/ZEEMUSICMARATHI Rohit Shetty makes Marathi cinema debut with Tejasswi

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most prominent faces in Telly Town. Over the years, the actress has carved a place for herself in the industry. Along with daily soaps, she has also proved her mettle in reality shows. She appeared in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, season 10, and left due to medical reasons after reaching the semi-finale week. She emerged as the winner of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15 and since then, her popularity is on the rise. After Bigg Boss, she got the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's popular show Naagin 6. Now the actress is all set to star in a Marathi film titled 'School College Ani Life'.

The film is directed by Vihan Suryavanshi and produced by Rohit Shetty, Pavitra Gandhi, and Vivek Shah in association with Reliance Entertainment. The film marks Rohit Shetty's debut in Marathi cinema. It stars Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Parab in the lead roles. The makers have now unveiled the trailer of the slice-of-life family entertainer. The trailer shows how a youngster deals with the difficulties and rewards of school and college life. It also provides a peek at a close bond with family, a deep friendship, and the ups and downs of a love affair. Going by the trailer, it looks like a romantic comedy that will be entertaining for the whole family.

Check out the trailer:

For the uninitiated, the film was scheduled to be released in 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

In March 2020, Tejasswi shared a glimpse from the film and penned a heartfelt note. She wrote, "Proud and lucky to have @itsrohitshetty sir as my mentor and it only got better when I got to be the leading lady of Rohit Shetty’s first Marathi venture....." School College ani Life... " Produced by Rohit Shetty... Directed by Vihan Suryavanshi...coming this summer."

