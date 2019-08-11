Roadies Real Heroes: Neha Dhupia's gang is out of the show, actress shares emotional note as her journey as gang leader ends

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Roadies Real Heroes: Neha Dhupia's gang is out of the show, the actress shares an emotional note as her journey as gang leader ends

Roadies Real Heroes has remained much in the news for the fights between the gang leaders and the contestants. his season has been as amazing as the others. However, this time Neha Dhupia's gang is out of the show much before the final round. Her team could not make to the finals and the actress gets emotional. Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram account and shared how her journey had been on the show and how is she going to miss being the part of it. The final round of Roadies Real Heroes is going to be aired on August 18, 2019, and yes, we are eagerly waiting for the winner of the show!

Neha Dhupia shared an emotional post and wrote, "The last episode of #roadiesrealheroes was a tough one for me... the first time in my four year long journey I had to face sudden death on the show , and more than anything else seeing @milindchandwani and @sohil_singh_22 ( who also happen to be my two most favourite roadies this year) had to say their final goodbyes . No matter how I put it , defeat is tough to deal with ... but my victory lay in all the love all of you have showered on me and little did I know that this realisation would come at such a huge cost. Thank you for tagging me in your posts and comments , I promise I have read almost all of them and that’s the love and force that brings me back again tonight on a brand new episode of @mtvroadies at 6pm (not 7pm) on @mtvindia ! #oncearoadiealwaysaroadie #roadiesrealheroes #gangneha."

As of now, Neha Dhupia's gang always managed to reach the final round. This is for the first time when Neha's team is out of the show. Neha Dhupia has been associated with Roadies Real Heroes for past 4 years and this time, her team could not reach to the finale round. Last year her team member Kashish Thakur Pundir raised the trophy of Roadies Xtreme.

