Shweta Tiwari and husband Abhinav Kohli’s marriage in trouble? Actress files complaint about domestic violence

Shweta Tiwari and husband Abhinav Kohli’s marriage in trouble? Actress files complaint for domestic violence

TV actress Shweta Tiwari rose to fame through her role of Prerna which she played in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Later she also emerged out to be the winner of Bigg Boss. Apart from her professional life, her personal life has also been under the discussions be it her fight with ex-husband Raja Chaudhary or her daughter Palak. Well yet again a fiasco has taken place in her life and it is related to her husband Abhinav Kohli. As per the reports by Spotboye, the actress has reached out to the police to seek help and has even filed a complaint against him accusing him of domestic violence.

From the past one year, there have been reports of things not working out well between the duo however the two have always remained silent in front of the media. But this time things got pretty serious when Abhinav hit his step-daughter Palak in a fit of a rage that forced the mother to reach the police station. Shweta complaint Abhinav of beating her daughter Palak at the Samta Nagar Police Station, Kandivali (E).

Shweta Tiwari with Raja Chaudhary and Palak

As per Spotboye report, "Shweta was in tears along with daughter Palak and screaming loud at the police station." She even told the cops that Abhinav every now and then is under the influence of alcohol. Her daughter was also present at the moment and later her husband was also brought to the station for an interrogation that lasted for four hours.

Shweta and Palak

Palak is Shweta’s daughter from her first husband. She later married Abhinav in the year 2013 and the two have a two-year-old son together, named Reyansh Kohli. Her daughter is in news for her acting debut. However, Shweta previously posted, “For the past few months I was constantly bombarded with questions regarding Quickie, and Palak’s debut. We really wanted quickie to be the way to go but the process was too protracted and Palak’s 12th grade has now begun. Therefore we decided it would be best if we retracted ourselves from the project since Palak’s education is of paramount importance at this point in time.”

Have a look at some pictures of the mother-daughter duo here:

