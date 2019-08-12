Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan: These viral videos of Coolie No. 1 actress won million hearts

Actress Sara Ali Khan was a star-kid, whose Bollywood arrival was much-awaited, thanks to her stunning transformations pictures and also through some viral videos. She finally stepped into her filmy career when she was paired opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath. Just after her second release Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh, she entered the 100-crore club and was a star. Despite having split parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara has the qualities of both in eccentric ways. In just less than a year, Sara is everywhere in films, songs, social media, brand endorsements, collaborations, viral videos, photoshoots and whatnot.

Her girl next door image and transparency n the way she speaks has made the newbie a star in just a year. She has a line-up of movies and is these days shooting for Coolie No.1 alongside Varun Dhawan. She loved her work and so even on the occasion of her 24th birthday, she opted not to take a day off. A closed source informed DNA, “The makers first asked Sara whether she would want to start her shoot schedule after her birthday but she said no. Then they gave her the option of taking the day off, but she insisted that she would rather work on the special day. Last year, too, she was working on her birthday rehearsing dance all day, as part of a prep for her debut role.”

Sara is a celebrity who is quite active on social media. Not just on her handle, but everywhere else as every now and then there are some or the other picture or video of the actress that creates a storm online. Either on an occasion or on the airport or with alleged beau Kartik Aaryan with whom she will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal sequel or from an interview, there are a number of videos of the actress that went viral like crazy and made her win hearts of millions.

Have a look at some of her viral videos that captured attention:

Her Saat Samundar Paar video​

When Sara made her singing debut

When Sara got the tickets of her own movie

Some of her spiciest revelations on Koffee With Karan

Later when Ranveer Singh acted cupid and made her meet her crush Kartik

When a BTS video from Love Aaj Kal sequel showing Sara and Kartik went viral

OMG! Finally we can see Kartik and Sara together in one frame and that's also a HOT kissing scene& @TheAaryanKartik #KartikAaryan #SaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/eWuzDTFp5T — Kartik Aaryan FC (@KartikAaryanFC_) March 5, 2019

Sara’s top ki heroine wali acting video

The recent one when she carried her own luggage at the airport