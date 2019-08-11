Image Source : INSTAGRAM The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar’s childhood friend reveals one of the biggest secrets of the actor

The Kapil Sharma Show brings amusement and merriment in our boring lives every weekend. Since Kapil Sharma is back from his babymoon with wife Ginni, he is all set to rock our lives yet again. Kapil Sharma had been in Canada to spend some time with his wife. After his return, he will be first shooting with the Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar who will be next seen in Mission Mangal which is set to hit the theatres on August 15, 2019. Akshay Kumar along with the cast of Mission Mangal, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, and Kriti Kulhari, graced the Kapil Sharma Show.

#TheKapilSharmaShow ke grah pe Hassi ke rocket ne kiyaa land. Miliye #MissionMangal ki team se aur dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow aaj raat 9:30 baje. pic.twitter.com/ruvFSR7jk7 — Sony TV (@SonyTV) August 10, 2019

Akshay Kumar is known for his stunts and power-packed performance. He made his entry in full Khiladi style and shocked everyone. Akshay Kumar as always is full of life and started teasing Kapil Sharma. Akshay Kumar has graced the show earlier also and had pulled Kapil's leg like no other. In between their chit-chat and fun banter, Akshay Kumar teased Kapil Sharma and his team of earning equivalent to him and still making no revelation about their earnings.

Not just this, Akshay Kumar introduced his friend Milind Deshpande who had been the part of the audience. They got involved in their childhood memories and Milind revealed, how Akshay Kumar used to beat him in childhood. Akshay Kumar accepted it and said agreed of his actions.

In fact, Kapil Sharma asked Akshay Kumar the reason for being so violent! Akshay, the Khiladi of Bollywood said that it's only beating that made him such a successful actor in the Bollywood. The situation turned into an emotional sight when Akshay's friend Milind got emotional on the sets and shared how proud they feel to be his friends.

Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Mission Mangal. He will also be seen in Good News, opposite Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. Akshay Kumar will be seen alongside Katrina Kaif in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. Not just this, he will be seen in Bachchan Panday too.

