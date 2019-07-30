Roadies Real Heroes: Prince Narula and Neha Dhupia lock horns after actress calls him backstabber

Roadies Real Heroes is going on strong, thanks to the fights between the participants as well as the gang-leaders viz Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, Sandeep Singh, Raftaar and Nikhil Chinapa. Yet again a fight took place between Prince and Neha when the latter accused him of backstabbing. The show began with Yukti and Tara plotting to vote out Aarushi. The contestants with their leaders move to the next location.

Ringmaster Rannvijay Singha surprises everyone by announcing that it will be the vote out ground that tenses Raftaar’s team because of their leader’s absence. He announces the vote out through a task later which Sandeep sends Ashish, Nikhil sends Simran and Lakshya, Neha chooses Sohil while Prince selects Bidhan and Ankita. Because of the rapper’s absence, Rannvijay asks Aarushi to select one boy out of Arun and Rachel after which she chooses Rachel.

In the task, Bidhan wins the immunity while in the puzzle Ankita emerged out to be the winner leaving their gang-leader Prince happy. Later when Raftaar returns, he finds out that two members of his team Rachel and Aarushi have got voted out. The next day at Neha took Raftaar’s side and said that Prince backstabbed Raftaar in his absence.

In the next task, Raftaar teams up with Neha while Prince comes with Nikhil leaving Sandeep alone. In the task, Nikhil and Prince’s gang fail to perform and gives a reason to Raftaar and Neha to rejoice as they win two immunities.

