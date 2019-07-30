Twitterati shocked after video of Zombie chicken meat jumping from plate goes viral

A recent bizzare video of chicken meat has made Twitterati go into a tizzy. The video shows a raw piece of chicken jumping out of the plate at a restaurant. It has been shared on various social media handles and everyone is terrified looking at the ‘zombie chicken.’ The clip was shared on Facebook by a user Rie Phillips, later which it went viral. It has been watched over 20 million times and is gaining hilarious response online.

It is not confirmed if the meat is of a chicken, frog or a fish. As per Scientific American, the freshly cut pieces of meat have active neurons which can react to sodium ion, a chemical compound which is found in salt and soy sauce. That is the reason they might twitch or move.

"When a creature dies, its neurons don't stop working right away. So long as there is still enough energy around to maintain that membrane potential, the neurons will work," they explain. "(An) overwhelming dose of sodium ions is enough to trigger the still-working neurons into firing, signaling the muscles to contract."

Have a look at the video here:

Raw 'zombie' chicken crawls from plate at restaurant 🤮 pic.twitter.com/I9a8OyKm4X — winona (@lizardtoess) July 27, 2019

Now check how Twitterati reacted on the same:

Have you guy's seen this zombie chicken escaping someone's plate yet?

😮😮 pic.twitter.com/Wz7ESb0jqE — Cryptid Hunter (@CryptidHunterNV) July 26, 2019

A zombie chicken walking off someone’s plate. If this happened to me I would turn into a vegetarian instantly. pic.twitter.com/XxikH6GWTJ — Shannon The Dude (@ShannonTheDude) July 26, 2019

As if things today are not disgusting enough, here's a video of zombie chicken moving off a plate by itself in a cook-it-yourself restaurant. Like a chicken with its head chopped off, nerve endings in the raw meat still have impulses. pic.twitter.com/OIWTw2ipec — Oooh, Canada ! (@CanadaOooh) July 26, 2019

1989: in 20 years there will be flying cars

2019: zombie chicken — armani. (@losaqeless) July 27, 2019

