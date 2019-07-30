Tuesday, July 30, 2019
     
Twitterati shocked after video of zombie chicken meat jumping from plate goes viral

Bizzare video of a zombie chicken meat falling off a plate has left the people on the internet terrified. However, it is still not confirmed if it was a chicken, frog or a fish.

India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 30, 2019 22:06 IST
Representative News Image

A recent bizzare video of chicken meat has made Twitterati go into a tizzy. The video shows a raw piece of chicken jumping out of the plate at a restaurant. It has been shared on various social media handles and everyone is terrified looking at the ‘zombie chicken.’ The clip was shared on Facebook by a user Rie Phillips, later which it went viral. It has been watched over 20 million times and is gaining hilarious response online.

It is not confirmed if the meat is of a chicken, frog or a fish. As per Scientific American, the freshly cut pieces of meat have active neurons which can react to sodium ion, a chemical compound which is found in salt and soy sauce. That is the reason they might twitch or move.

"When a creature dies, its neurons don't stop working right away. So long as there is still enough energy around to maintain that membrane potential, the neurons will work," they explain. "(An) overwhelming dose of sodium ions is enough to trigger the still-working neurons into firing, signaling the muscles to contract."

Have a look at the video here:

Now check how Twitterati reacted on the same:

