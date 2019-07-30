Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala gets emotional, weeks after boyfriend’s tragic death

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala is one of those celebrity kids who remain in the limelight for some reason or the other. Almost a month back, she broke a piece of really sad news on her social media about her boyfriend’s sudden death. Ever since then, she has been silent on her social media until today when she posted yet another picture with him along with an emotional note, saying that she still misses him badly.

She posted a picture of herself with a caption that read, "It took every fiber in my being to pick myself up, get ready, smile, & attend a phenomenal wedding this weekend of one of my closest friends beautiful sister. My bestie looked exceptionally stunning & the bride looked breathtakingly beautiful. These few weeks have been excruciating for me but I’m doing my best to be okay. I miss him SO much I love him so much. He adored me just as much as I adored him."

On July 4, Trishala posted the news of his demise and wrote, "My heart is broken. Thank you for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I've ever been in my life. I'm the luckiest girl in the world to have met you and beyond blessed to have been yours. You will live in me for eternity. I love you and I will miss you. Until we meet again."

Trishala was dating the Italian man from quite some time but there weren’t any pictures of the duo until July 14 when she made the announcement of his death. Their relationship was low-key and the name was the man was never out. However, her Instagram captions hinted that Trishala was in awe of the young man.

Trishala happens to be the first daughter of Sanjay Dutt and his ex-wife Richa Sharma who passed away due to cancer. She lives with her grandparents in New York and has majored in Psychology. In a lot of interviews, she has made it clear that she does not want to become a part of the Bollywood industry. However, her social media pictures have always driven people crazy.

