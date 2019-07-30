Unnao Rape Survivor’s Accident: Bollywood celebrities show rage on spine-chilling incident

The latest news left the nation in shock when the news of Unnao rape survivor’s accident spread like fire. The incident happened on July 29 when the rape survivor who was 17, her lawyer, Mahendra Singh, and two relatives met with a fatal road accident. An empty truck, with black paint over its number plate, dashed into their car that left the two aunts dead and the remaining two critically injured. After the horrific incident took place, a handful of Bollywood celebrities expressed their anger on social media.

Bollywood actresses Twinkle Khanna, Swara Bhasker and Richa Chadha condemned the accident and called it “too eerie to be a coincidence.” Twinkle took to her Twitter and tweeted, “I pray this poor girl gets the justice she deserves. This is horrific and clearly with the truck’s blackened number plate seems far from a co-incidence.”

I pray that this poor girl gets the justice she deserves. This is horrific and clearly with the truck’s blackened number plate seems far from a coincidence #Unnao #justicemissinginaction https://t.co/FvpdNeyJ9h — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) July 29, 2019

Richa Chaddha lamented the state of rising violence against women in India and wrote, “And surely these are all coincidences...? straight out of a 90s film... A scary and crap one. Proves again, not only is there no rule of law in UP, if you want to experience kalyug, make a trip. It’s where kids die for lack of oxygen and rape victims are crushed under trucks.”

And surely these are all coincidences...? straight out of a 90s film... A scary and crap one. Proves again, not only is there no rule of law in UP, if you want to experience kalyug, make a trip. It's where kids die for lack of oxygen and rape victims are crushed under trucks. https://t.co/TY2QYcK2Fm — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) July 29, 2019

This is too eerie to be a coincidence... If you defend this, you're complicit in looking the other way. https://t.co/f6s8PRTXL8 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) July 29, 2019

I'm the absence of law and order, I trust Providence. Here's criminal Kuldeep Sengar's photo. Please address your curses to him. Apparently, they work. pic.twitter.com/rpED8egD4e — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) July 29, 2019

Swara Bhasker too gave her opinion on the matter and said, “What the actual f**kkkkk!!!?!!!!!!!”

What the actual fuckkkkk!!!?!!!!!!! https://t.co/PqTmYbbOev — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 28, 2019

Director Anurag Kashyap too lent his support to the rape survivor who is now on a ventilator fighting for her life by re-posting outrageous tweets on his handle.

Sadly, that's not true. The Congress misused the law to throttle dissent, most notoriously in the case of the Kudankulam protesters. And state governments headed by the likes of Mamata can be awful too. In this respect the BJP is very, very, Indian. https://t.co/C3Gfg7nOeV — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) July 29, 2019

The lawyer Mahendra Singh has been on a ventilator ever since he was brought to the Trauma Centre on Sunday evening, hours after the accident. "The girl has sustained internal injuries besides fractures in her collar bone, ribs, and right thigh. The lawyer has head injury besides 13 fractures in all. Both are on ventilator and their condition remains critical," said trauma surgery head, Sandeep Tiwari.

The doctors refused to comment on the survival possibility of both patients.

