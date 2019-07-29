Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah turns 11: Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi misses his Dayaben aka Disha Vakani

One of the most popular shows of the small screen, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has achieved a milestone of completing 11 years. On this special occasion, the whole cast and crew of the show celebrated by cutting a cake. Everyone remembered the good old days as the AV played on the screen. There were times when everyone that made everyone remember late Kavi Kumar Azad. Meanwhile, there was Jethal aka Dilip Joshi who even missed his co-actress Disha Vakani with whom he worked for almost nine years.

In an interview the actor gave to TOI, he said, "I am missing Disha Vakani a lot today. I have worked with her for almost 9 and a half years and it is not a short period. I feel she is still with us, it just that her priorities have changed now. She is a mother now and her priorities have obviously changed and today on this occasion we all are missing her."

The sitcom is story based on the column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma which was written by real-life columnist and journalist Taarak Mehta for Gujarati weekly magazine Chitralekha. The story of the show revolves around the lives of the residents of Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, but the major focus remains on the family of Jethalal Gada.

Meanwhile, have a look at the video how everyone rejoiced at the party: