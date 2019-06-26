Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dayaben to Jethala, find out the per day earning of star cast

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is counted amongst one of the popular and superhit series on the Television. The show has been entertaining the viewers from quite a long time so much so that every character be it Jethalal, Dayaben or Taarak Mehta has made a special place in the hearts of its audience. The show began on 28th July 2008 and since then, it has been ruling the popularity charts.

The sitcom is story based on the column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma which was written by real-life columnist and journalist Taarak Mehta for Gujarati weekly magazine Chitralekha. The story of the show revolves around the lives of the residents of Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, but the major focus remains on the family of Jethalal Gada.

The show came in the limelight recently because of its lead actress Disha Vakani, who left the show when she went on a maternity break. She, in spite of being called a lot of times by the producer Amit Modi did not return to the show. The recent update state that the makers have finally decided to move forward with a new actress in her place.

Have you ever wondered how much the actors and actresses in the show are being paid? Have a look at the per day earning of the star cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, there is no confirmation to IndiaTV, whether the amount is true or not.

1. Sharad Sankla

Sharad Sankla

He is seen as Abdul and plays the role of a shopkeeper. He gets Rs 22,000 per day as his salary.

2. Dilip Joshi

Dilip Joshi

He is seen as Jethalal Gada and gets Rs 50,000 per episode.

3. Disha Vakani

Disha Vakani

She is seen as Daya Jethalal Gada and plays the role of Jethalal’s wife in the show. She earns Rs 40,000 per day.

4. Amit Bhatt

Amit Bhatt

Amit is seen as Champaklal Jayantilal Gada and is seen playing the role of Jethalal’s father. He takes home Rs 35,000 per day.

5. Shailesh Lodha

Shailesh Lodha

He is seen playing the role of Taarak Mehta and earns Rs 32,000 per day.

6. Neha Mehta

Neha Mehta

She is seen as Anjali Mehta and plays the role of Taarak’s wife. Her salary per day is Rs 25,000.

7. Tanuj Mahashabde

Tanuj Mahashabde

He is seen playing the role of Krishnan Subramaniam Iyer and earns Rs 23,000 everyday.

8. Munmun Dutta

Munmun Dutta

Mumum plays the role of Babita Krishnan Iyer and takes Rs 30,000 per day.

9. Mandar Chandwadkar

Mandar Chandwadkar

He is seen as Atmaram Tukaram Bhide and earns Rs 30,000 per day.

10. Ghanashyaam Nayak

Ghanashyaam Nayak

He is seen as Nattukaka and works in Jethalal’s shop in the show. He gets Rs 30,000 per day.

11. Gurucharan Singh

Gurucharan Singh

He is seen as Roshan Sodhi in the show and earns Rs 28,000.

12. Shyam Pathak

Shyam Pathak

He plays the role of a journalist named Popatlal Pandey and takes home Rs 28,000 per day.

13. Sonalika Joshi

Sonalika Joshi

She plays the role of Madhavi Bhide and earns Rs 25,000 per day.

14. Mayur Vakani

Mayur Vakani

He plays the role of Sunderlal aka Dayaben’s brother and earned Rs 20,000 per day.

15. Raj Anadkat

Raj Anadkat

Raj is seen as Tapu who happens to be Jethalal’s son and gets Rs 10,000 per day.

Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.