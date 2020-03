Image Source : Yeh Hai Chahatein

The upcoming episode of popular TV serial Yeh Hai Chahatein is geared up for high-voltage drama and twists. As per the latest episode it is seen that Rudraksh and Prish become the closest knit when they dance together at the pre-wedding ceremony. Depsite Ananya's cruel intentions to hurt Preesha, Rudraksh still dances with her with Preesha sitting on a chair. The adorable duo just can't seem to take their eyes off one another. Watch the video for all the details.