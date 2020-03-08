Madhuri looks lost during Holi celebration in Meri Gudiya

Serial Meri Gudiya

Serial Meri Gudiya is geared up for Holi celebration and everyone seems to enjoy the festivals of colours and is all pumped up to celebrate Holi. While everybody else is high on energy, Madhuri looks upset after her daughter Avi behaves badly with her. She calls Ratri her mom and this upsets her furthermore. Ratri's entry might have changed Raghav, Avi, and other family members' behaviour but Shaurya still stands by her side but will this be enough to heal her feelings and how ill she take back her old position in the family, will be an interesting thing to watch.