Harleen targets Meher in Choti Sarrdaarni

Ginni has eloped with Rana and while looking for her, Harleen arrives at KK's house and unable to find Ginni, she targets Meher for hiding her affair from Sarab.

New Delhi Published on: March 09, 2020 22:57 IST
choti sarrdaarni

After Ginni elopes with Rana, Harleen targets Meher for the situation

Just when you think everything is going to be fine in Choti Sarrdaarni, there's a new twist waiting to unfold. Now, Ginni has eloped with Rana on the day of her Roka and everyone is worried about what's going to happen now. Harleen arrives at KK's house looking for Ginni and Rana but is unable to find them. Harleen targets Meher for trying to hide their affair from Sarab and family and blames her for the situation. Now, what will happen next? Will Sarab defend Meher or blame her for everything. Watch the drama unfold soon.

