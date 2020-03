Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega: Guddan calls it quits with AJ forever, gets engaged to Kunal?

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega Latest Update: In a shocking turn of events, Guddan's engagement ceremony with her co-star Kunal has begun in the upcoming episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega. While Guddan was faking the engagement in order to make AJ jealous, things go otherwise. AJ is seen handing Guddan the ring and congratulating her on her engagement with Kunal. Watch the video for all the details.