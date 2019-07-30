Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonam Kapoor posts love-filled note for husband Anand Ahuja on his birthday

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of the adorable couples of the industry. From sharing cute PDA pictures to goofy posts for each other, the couple does not shy away in expressing their love for each other. Now that the entrepreneur is celebrating his birthday today, how could his wife stay behind in posting a heartfelt birthday wish for him? The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress took to her social media to wish him birthday by posting an emotional note.

She shared some unseen pictures of the couple along with the childhood pictures of Anand and captioned them as, "Happy happy birthday to the love of my life. To the kindest, noblest and most idealistic person I know. You are the best thing that happened to me. I hope you get to do all that you dream of. And contribute in all the ways you have always wanted to. You're simply the best, better than all the rest! @anandahuja #everydayphenomenal (sic)."

Have a look:

ALSO READ: Salman Khan offered me Dabangg while I was working as audience manager, reveals Sonakshi Sinha

The birthday boy and her husband was really quick to respond on the picture and commented, “Why don't I have any of these pictures!?! ... You're the best, literally the best. Everyday w you is like a birthday. #EverydayPhenomenal Love you toooooo much.”

Check out his comment:

Anand Ahuja's comment

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shares picture from her bedroom, flaunts Anand Ahuja’s bare body

After dating for a few years, the couple got hitched in May 2018 in a traditional ceremony in Mumbai. Sonam during a recent interview with Filmfare revealed how she met him and said, "My friends were trying to set me up with Anand's best friend. That's how I met him. The first time I met Anand was while I was busy with the promotions of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015). One evening my friends conned me into visiting a bar at the Taj. I went there quite irritated. When I reached there, I realised my friends had called these two-three boys whom I had no interest in meeting. I was like, 'I don't want to date anybody. I don't believe in marriage and all this nonsense'. I saw Anand and his friend. His friend was tall like me, liked reading like me and was a huge fan of Hindi movies. He was an educated and a nice guy."

Not just Sonam, the whole Kapoor clan wished Anand by posting for him their respective social media. Have a look at how Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, and others wished the dapper:

ALSO READ: Singer Guru Randhawa assaulted in Vancouver post concert

Talking about professional front, Sonam will next be seen in The Zoya Factor which is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel. The film also stars Dulquer Salmaan.

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Celebrity News

Click Here for Trending News

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page