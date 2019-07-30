Singer Guru Randhawa assaulted in Vancouver post concert

Punjabi Singer Guru Randhawa gets assaulted in Vancouver post concert

Punjabi singing sensation Guru Randhawa witnessed a dreadful experience after his concert in Canada. An unidentified man reportedly assaulted the singer post his concert in Vancouver. The High Rated Gabru singer was in Canada for a concert. On 28th July, after the singer wrapped up his concert, a man misbehaved with him and the singer reportedly got injured. The incident happened on Sunday at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. According to the crowd who witnessed the incident, an unidentified man misbehaved with Guru Randhawa and was aggressive. Pictures of Guru Randhawa have gone viral on the internet in which he can be seen wiping off blood from his face. It is also said that soon after the incident, ambulance and police arrived at the spot.

Guru Randhawa is very popular name in the world of music and Punjabi cinema. The singer has sung songs like High Rated Gabru, Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani, Kya Baat Hai and others and even featured in them. The singer has been in the USA for a few days and had been sharing many videos and pictures from there on his Instagram. The singer even shared a picture with cricketer Yuvraj Singh and wrote, “Great meeting PAji @yuvisofficial on the launch of T20 in Canada. Good luck for your new journey PAji” Check out the post here-

The singer even announced in his next Instagram post that he will be setting the stage on fire in Vancouver next after his concert in Dallas. He thanked the audience present at the concert for their energy and shared a number of pictures. He wrote, "Dallas you’re the best I love you, can’t wait to be back with you all soon. Live in Vancouver on 28th July"

Arjun Reddy actor, Vijay Deverakonda was pulled by a fan during a Dear Comrade promotional event. The actor was addressing the audience gathered and was taken by surprise when he was pulled by a fan. But this isn't the first time a celebrity has been assaulted by a fan. Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Brad Pitt, Beyonce, and Lindsay Lohan are few of the celebrities who've been assaulted in the past.

