Dhurandhar 2 BO Record: Ranveer Singh's sequel breaks Jawan's lifetime record, overtakes Kalki 2898 AD

New Delhi:

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is striking gold at the box office. Within just seven days, it has joined the exclusive Rs 1000 crore club worldwide. At the Indian box office, it is well on its way to crossing the Rs 700 crore mark. Today, on its eighth day, it has surpassed the lifetime business of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and his wife, Deepika Padukone's, Kalki 2898 AD.

Yes! You read that right, the most successful duo of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, have now been defeated by their junior, Ranveer Singh.

Dhurandhar 2 day-wise collection

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's spy-action film Dhurandhar 2 delivered a magnificent performance over the weekend. Typically, film collections tend to dip during the weekdays. While Dhurandhar 2 did witness a decline in earnings following its first Monday, it continues to perform strongly during the weekdays, consistently earning in double digits.

On its opening day, the film earned Rs 145.55 crore (including paid previews).

The film's collection on the second day stood at Rs 80.72 crore.

On the third day, it earned Rs 113 crore.

On the fourth day, it minted Rs 114.85 crore.

On the fifth day, the film did business worth Rs 65 crore.

While on the sixth day, it earned Rs 56.60 crore.

Its seventh day, Dhurandhar 2, earned Rs 48.25 crore.

On Day 8, Ranveer Singh's film, collected Rs 49.70 crore.

This makes the total India gross collections Rs 805.32 crore and the total India net collections Rs 674.17 crore so far. The worldwide gross collections of the film are now at Rs 1,067.24 crore, with the total overseas gross collections standing at Rs 261.92 crore so far.

Kalki and Jawan's box office collection

On its eighth day (March 26), Dhurandhar 2 surpassed the collections of both Jawan and Kalki 2898 AD. Moreover, Ranveer Singh's film currently stands as the second-highest-grossing Hindi film. In this regard, the top spot is held by Dhurandhar itself.

Jawan had earned Rs 640.25 crore at the Indian box office.

Kalki 2898 AD had garnered a collection of Rs 646.31 crore.

For the unversed, Dhurandhar 2 is a sequel to Dhurandhar, which was released last year. Ranveer Singh plays the lead role in this spy action thriller. Alongside him, stars such as R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal also play pivotal roles. The first installment was also a blockbuster.

Also Read: Dhurandhar Part 2 box office Day 8: Here's how much Ranveer Singh's film earned on Thursday