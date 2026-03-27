Noida traffic advisory issued for Jewar airport inauguration on Saturday: Check list of routes to avoid

Noida:

Noida traffic advisory was on Friday issued for Jewar airport inauguration by PM Modi on Saturday. The event is likely to attract 150,000 people. Giving details about the traffic advisory, Shailendra Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) in Noida, stated that entry of light, medium or heavy goods vehicles into the city will be restricted on Saturday.

“Movement of goods vehicles on the Noida Expressway, Yamuna Expressway, and around the Jewar airport will be restricted from 7am to 11pm,” the DCP said. However, there will be no restrictions for non-transport vehicles and emergency vehicles.

Noida traffic advisory: Check route diversion

As per the traffic advisory, the vehicles coming from the Noida Expressway will be diverted to Gautam Budh Nagar University, then to the Dayantpur interchange, to reach parking number 7.

The vehicles coming from Greater Noida West will be diverted to the university from Pushta trisection, police said.

Noida traffic police said 15 parking facilities have been arranged for 14,700 heavy and medium vehicles and 5,000 two-wheelers around the Jewar airport for VIPs, media personnel, and visitors.

Noida traffic advisory: Check parking details

All those coming from Meerut and Ghaziabad via the Eastern Peripheral Expressway need to park their vehicles at parking 6 and 7, while vehicles from Mathura and Aligarh via the Yamuna Expressway will be parked at parking 5, 9, and 11.

Apart from this, the parking 14 and 13 will be used by vehicles from Hapur, Bulandshahr, and Khurja via the Jewar–Khurja road. Two-wheelers can be parked in parking 4.

PM Modi to inaugurate Noida airport on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed Noida International Airport, envisioned as a major international gateway for the National Capital Region, on Saturday. The Noida airport has been developed as the second international airport for the Delhi-NCR region, complementing Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Its inauguration marks a significant milestone in India's journey towards becoming a global aviation hub, an official statement said. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on March 28, 2026.

At around 11.30 am, he will undertake a walkthrough of the terminal building of the Noida International Airport at Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar. Thereafter, at around 12 noon, the prime minister will inaugurate Phase-I of Noida International Airport and address a public gathering on the occasion," the statement said.

Know all about Noida airport

The Noida airport is one among the largest greenfield airport projects in India. Together, the Delhi and Noida airports will function as an integrated aviation system, easing congestion, expanding passenger capacity, and positioning Delhi-NCR among the leading global aviation hubs, the statement said.

Phase-I of the Noida International Airport has been developed with an outlay of Rs 11,200 crore under a Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model.

The airport will initially have a passenger handling capacity of 12 million passengers per annum. Once fully developed, this could be scaled up to 70 million passengers per annum. The features include a 3,900-metre runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft; modern navigation systems, such as the Instrument Landing System; and advanced airfield lighting to support efficient, all-weather, round-the-clock operations. The airport also incorporates a robust cargo ecosystem. It includes a multi-modal cargo hub, featuring an integrated cargo terminal and logistics zones.

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