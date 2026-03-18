Noida's Jewar airport to open on March 28: CM Yogi says requested PM Modi to inaugurate it

Noida:

Here comes a piece of good news for the passengers in Noida. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said a request has been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the Noida International Airport at Jewar on March 28. "We have sent an invitation to PM Modi requesting him to inaugurate Jewar airport on March 28," CM Yogi said.

UP has significantly expanded its air connectivity

While addressing an event, Yogi Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh has significantly expanded its air connectivity in recent years. "For connectivity in the country, especially air connectivity, Uttar Pradesh today has 16 domestic airports and four international airports. The fifth international airport in the country is coming up at Jewar. We have sent a request to Prime Minister for its inauguration on March 28 and have invited him," he said.

He further added that the airport is expected to give a major boost to the state's economy. "Imagine the scale of growth once the Jewar airport becomes operational. It is expected to generate revenue of around Rs 1 lakh crore for the Uttar Pradesh government.”

He was speaking at an event titled "Navnirman ke 9 Varsh (9 years of reform)." The remarks come days after Noida International Airport CEO Christoph Schnellmann met Adityanath in Lucknow and presented the aerodrome licence issued by the Centre for the airport.

Know all about Noida International Airport

The Noida International Airport, being developed at Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar district under a public-private partnership model, is a major greenfield project aimed at boosting connectivity between the National Capital Region, western Uttar Pradesh and key domestic and international destinations.

In its first phase, the airport will have one runway and a passenger terminal with an annual handling capacity of around 12 million passengers. The terminal, spread over about 1.38 lakh square metres, will include 48 check-in counters, nine security screening lanes and nine immigration counters, along with domestic and international lounges.

Airport will feature 10 aerobridges

The airport will feature 10 aerobridges, 28 aircraft parking stands and a runway capable of handling around 30 flight operations per hour. A cargo hub with an initial capacity of 2.5 lakh tonnes annually is also planned, expandable to 1.5 million tonnes in later phases.

Equipped with advanced systems such as DigiYatra-based biometric processing and self-baggage drop facilities, the airport is also being developed with a focus on sustainability, including solar energy generation, rainwater harvesting and electric vehicle infrastructure.

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