Cabinet clears Rs 3,631 crore plan to link Jewar International Airport with Faridabad, Gurugram

Noida:

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved a revised project cost of Rs 3,630.77 crore for the development of a new road corridor that will improve access to the upcoming Jewar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh.

The decision was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The project involves the construction of a 31.42-kilometre greenfield road that will connect the airport with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway through the Delhi-Faridabad-Ballabhgarh-Sohna spur. The road will be built under the Hybrid Annuity Mode across parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Officials said the new corridor will provide quicker and more direct connectivity to the airport from South Delhi, Faridabad and Gurugram. The link is expected to support economic development and strengthen logistics movement across the National Capital Region (NCR).

The airport has already received its aerodrome licence from the aviation regulator DGCA and is expected to begin operations soon.

Proposed road to intersect with several routes

According to the official release, the proposed road will intersect with several key transport routes, including the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, the Yamuna Expressway and the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC). These intersections are expected to help integrate road and freight networks and support smoother movement of goods and passengers.

"About 11 km of this project is to be developed as an elevated highway, which forms a critical segment of the greenfield connectivity between DND-Ballabhgarh Bypass and Jewar International Airport, linking it to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

"This corridor traverses the area earmarked for high-density urban development and future infrastructure expansion under the Faridabad Master Plan, 2031.

The additional cost of the proposed elevated corridor is Rs 689.24 crore, and the government of Haryana has agreed to bear Rs 450 crore for the elevated corridor," the release said.