Nach Baliye 9 latest update: Urvashi Dholakia gets into heated argument with judge Ahmed Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan produced dance-based reality show Nach Baliye 9 is all set for big twists and turns in the upcoming episodes. Urvashi Dholakia- Anuj Sachdeva and Madhurima Tuli- Vishal Aditya Singh are among the 4 jodis who will be entering as wild card couples on the show this weekend. While who will make it to the contestant list is yet to be discovered, the latest buzz is that Urvashi Dholakia had a heated argument with one of the judges Ahmed Khan after her performance.

This is no news that Urvashi and Anuj were very disappointed and angry when they got evicted in the fourth week even after getting a standing ovation for their performance. Urvashi also accused the makers of being partial towards the younger contestants. According to the latest reports in Spotboye, it is said that after Urvashi and Anuj performed their act on the stage, judge Ahmed Khan expressed his disappointment at the actress’ statements which eventually turned into a heated argument.

The reports stated a source saying, "Urvashi expressed her opinion on returning to the show and the reason she gave was that, she was contractually bound, and this miffed Ahmed Khan as he felt the actress is not respecting the stage. The ace choreographer turned director told Urvashi that if that's the case, they should probably give a bad performance and get eliminated right away."

Reacting to this Urvashi stated that she would never compromise with her work. Host Maniesh Paul also tried to chip in and lighten the moment by making jokes. Well, it doesn’t look like an easy journey from here for ex-flames Urvashi and Anuj on the Nach Baliye 9 stage.

