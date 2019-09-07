Nach Baliye 9: Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's choreographer quits show

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary

TV celebrity couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have been wooing the audience with their dancing skills in the ninth season of Nach Baliye. The duo has left their fans amazed every time with their performance. Unfortunately, their choreographer Aishwarya Radhakrishnan has now left the show.

"I have decided to move on from Nach Baliye due to personal reasons. I enjoyed being a part of this show. It provided me with a platform to work with artistes from various walks of life. I would like to thank the organizers for giving me this opportunity," Aishwarya said.

Apart from Nach Baliye, the 27-year old choreographer has worked in several dance-based shows, including So You Can Think You Can Dance: Ab India Ki Baari, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Super Dancer Chapter.

On a related note, Nach Baliye 9 is being judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan. Hosted by Manish Paul and Waluscha De Sousa, the show goes on air every time Saturday and Sunday. Celebrities like Shraddhya Arya, Keth Sequeira, Shantanu Maheshwari, Anita Hassanandani have participated with their partners in the latest season.