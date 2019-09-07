Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh's choreographer Sanam Johar quits Nach Baliye 9?

Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh with choreographer Sanam Johar

Ever since their participation in Nach Baliye 9, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh have been hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons. From engaging in public spat to on-stage controversy, it seems that the ex-couple just can't stand each other. Recently, Madhurima thew microphone at Vishal. They were even eliminated but now soon they will be back as wild card entrants.

The latest development is that Sanam Johar, their choreographer will no longer be associated with the jodi. Johar has quit the show citing unprofessional attitude of the ex-couple. His decision created havoc backstage, however, Punit Pathak offered a choreographer from his team and came to their rescue.

Besides Vishal-Madhurima, Anuj-Urvashi, Pooja Banerjee-Sandeep Sejwal and Avinash Sachdeva-Palak Purswani are expected to enter the show as wild card entrants.

Earlier, Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary's choreographer Aishwarya Radhakrishnan also left the show due to personal reasons. Reports state that now Faisal Khan's choreographer, Omkar Shinde will be their new choreographer as the couple has already left the show due to the actor's leg injury.