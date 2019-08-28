Monalisa and Vikrant are back in Nach Baliye 9, to perform in upcoming episode

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Monalisa and Vikrant back in Nach Baliye 9, to perform in upcoming episode

Monalisa, who rose to fame after she participated in Bigg Boss 10 married Vikrant Singh Rajpoot in year 2017. The couple was seen gracing Nach Baliye 8 stage with all their 'Latkas and Jhatkas.' Now Monalisa and Vikrant are back to perform on Salman Khan's dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. Monalisa, who is seen in Nazar on Star Plus will be performing alongside husband in the upcoming weekend episode and she shared the glimpse of the same. She took to her Instagram account and captioned the pictures as, "Reminiscing our old days. Thank you Nach Baliye 9 for having us. It was such a nostalgic moment for @vikrant8235 and I. #NachBaliye9 @starplus #happyhappy #bestmoments"

Monalisa and Vikrant are going to perform on one of the leading dance number and will catch all the attention.

Nach Baliye 9 has brought a lot of drama with itself this season. The outburst of Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva after getting evicted from the show is something to throw light upon. They blamed the show for drama and not considering dance. Also, the fuss between Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh is always in news. The theme of ex-couple is hindering the basic theme of the show. However, the news of Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh getting evicted from the show is also in the buzz. Judges Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan have been trying to resolve their disputes, however, the couple is not agreeing on settling and every week come up with a different reason to fight.

As of now, Babita Phogat and Vivek Suhag, Vindu Dara Singh and Dina Umarova, Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao, Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva have been eliminated from the show.