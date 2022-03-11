Radhe Shyam Twitter Review: Prabhas' romantic avatar clicks with audience, film gets resounding thumbs up

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Prabhas in a still from Radhe Shyam

Highlights In Radhe Shyam, Prabhas plays a palmist who can predict the future of people he comes across

The movie has been described as the "biggest war between love and destiny"

Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and boasts of extensive VFX work

After a long wait, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam has finally hit the screens worldwide. It was delayed several times during the COVID-19 pandemic but the makers stuck to theatrical release. The film has been mounted on a huge scale, like all of Prabhas' movies. This is his first release in almost three years and viewers are stoked to witness 'Darling' Prabhas on the big screen in a never-seen-before avatar of an out-and-out romantic hero. The trailer, posters and songs of Radhe Shyam have generated a huge buzz ahead of the release and now fans can book their tickets and witness Prabhas-mania taking over.

Read: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam: Where to Watch, Trailer, Movie Review, Box Office, Download & Book Tickets

In Radhe Shyam, Prabhas plays Vikramaditya, a palmist, who knows the past of the people he comes across and can also predict their future. Pooja is his love interest Prerana in the movie. It has been shot extensively in Europe. In the movie clips that have been shared by the makers, their chemistry is adorable as they look ready to charm their way into the audience's hearts. But how good a movie Radhe Shyam is? Fans who have been able to catch early morning shows of the movie took to social media to share their review of the latest Prabhas-starrer. From the views of the public, one thing is sure that director Radha Krishna Kumar has presented Prabhas in a completely different light.

All of Prabhas movies till now have been very stylised and high on action. Fans love his rugged image. However, in Radhe Shyam, he is restrained and emotionally vulnerable. As per watchers, the director has been able to do justice to Prabhas' character and he looks dashing on the screen. The popular opinion is that the second half of the movie is better than the first half. The VFX work is great and makes the movie a visual treat. The background score from S Thaman is one of the great elements in the movie.

Radhe Shyam has been described as "the biggest war between love and destiny". Fans also reacted to Prabhas and Pooja's on-screen chemistry and it is safe to say that they have managed to catch the fancy of the audience and deliver well in their scenes together.

In the north markets, Radhe Shyam will be facing competition from The Kashmir Files, which is released alongside it, and the already running Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt.