Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam: Where to Watch, Trailer, Movie Review, Box Office, Download & Book Tickets

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer 'Radhe Shyam' is one of the most-awaited movies of the year. It has been creating a buzz ever since its inception. Touted to be a period romantic drama, the film has been made on a budget of approximately Rs 350 crore. In the film, Prabhas will be seen playing a role of an astrologer called Vikramaditya, while Pooja Hegde will be playing Prabhas' love interest, Prerana. The film marks the first-time collaboration between actor Prabhas and director Radha Krishna Kumar. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has turned narrator for the upcoming Astro-thriller movie. The film also stars Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sasha Chettri in key roles. In case you are excited to watch 'Radhe Shyam' know where to book the movie tickets online, release date, movie review, how to download in HD and other important details here.

What is Radhe Shyam Release Date?

The film will hit screens worldwide on March 11.

Where to watch Radhe Shyam?

You can book Radhe Shyam's tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema hall near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get amazing cashback in your Amazon wallet.

Who is the director of Radhe Shyam?

Radha Krishna Kumar

Who are the producers of Radhe Shyam?

Bhushan Kumar, Praseedha Uppalapati, Pramod Uppalapati, V. Vamshi Krishna Reddy

Who are the writers of Radhe Shyam?

Abbas Dalal (hindi dialogue), Hussain Dalal (hindi dialogue), Madhan Karky (tamil dialogue)

Music in Radhe Shyam movie is by?

S. Thaman, Amaal Mallik, Mithoon, Justin Prabhakaran, Sanchit Balhara

Trailer of Radhe Shyam

The minute-long release trailer, available in Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and Telugu, gives a glimpse of the story of Vikramaditya, played by Prabhas, an expert palmist who can predict everything -- even the minutest details of someone's death. The trailer unveils a sneak peek into the state-of-the-art visual effects, picturesque visuals from Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad and the electric chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja Hedge.

Songs of Radhe Shyam

