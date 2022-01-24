Monday, January 24, 2022
     
Adivi Sesh's film 'Major' gets postponed owing to aggravation of Covid situation

“Owing to the aggravation of the covid situation and curfew/limitations in most parts of the country, the release of Major stands postponed," the makers of Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar's film 'Major' have announced.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 24, 2022 17:11 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/APLUSSMOVIES

Actor Adivi Sesh’s first Pan India film Major, which was scheduled for a theatrical release on February 11, has been postponed owing to the aggravation of the covid situation and curfew/limitations in most parts of the country. The makers have announced the news officially.

“Owing to the aggravation of the covid situation and curfew/limitations in most parts of the country, the release of Major stands postponed. We would announce a new release date soon. Please adhere to all covid protocols and stay safe. Our nation isn’t safe, till each one of us is safe,” reads the official statement.

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film was shot simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi and it will also be released in Malayalam. The film’s musical promotions kick-started recently with first single Hrudayama was unveiled recently. The song became a sensation. The visually stunning teaser shared earlier by the team struck a chord with the audience generating anticipation for the film. However, it stands postponed now.

Bringing to screen the untold story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the multilingual film 'Major' traces the journey of Major Sandeep from childhood, teenage, glorious years in the army to the tragic events of the Mumbai attack where he martyred, touching upon the different aspects of his being.

Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma are the other prominent cast of the film produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.

