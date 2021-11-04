Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NETFLIX Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 Trailer Out: Will Professor aka Álvaro Morte save his gang after Tokyo's death?

Netflix's one of the most popular and successful international series 'Money Heist' also called 'La Casa De Papel' is finally coming out with its season finale in December. The much-awaited trailer of the part 2 of season 5 has finally been shared by the makers on Wednesday and it has raised the excitement of the fans. Going by the video, it seems that now Professor aka Álvaro Morte will save his gang including Lisbon, Rio, Denver, Stockholm and others. This part will see the end of the world's greatest heist and the Professor walking in the Bank of Spain after after losing, Tokyo, one of their members. Other interesting factor to look out is whether cop Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) will join 'the army' or will their robbery turn into a war.

The trailer shows The Professor driving away in a car after which the chief of the soldiers saying, "We came in here to complete a mission: put an end to this heist. And that's what we're gonna do." As they are ready to barge in, Palermo says, "I really doubt we're gonna get out of here.” In reply, Helsinki (Darko Perić) tells Palermo: “You'll get me out of here. You promised, and you'll do it."

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif gets trolled amid wedding rumours for alleged face-job, Netizens ask what happened 'Botox Queen'

The first five episodes of the fifth part of the 'heist' drama dropped in September which showed the gang being shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. The gang is upset and happy at the same time as they have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment comes upon after losing, Tokyo.

Meanwhile, the much-loved character of the show- The Professor was captured by Sierra and, for the first time, the mastermind of the show does not have an escape plan like earlier. When everything seems fine, an enemy enters the scene that is much more powerful than any they have faced yet- 'the army'.

ALSO READ: Happy Diwali 2021: Big B, Farhan Akhtar to Yami Gautam, Bollywood celebs pour in heartfelt wishes for fans

The cast of the acclaimed series includes Ursula Corbero, Alvaro Morte, Itziar Ituno, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herran, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Rodrigo de la Serna, Darko Peric, Najwa Nimri, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peros, Belen Cuesta, Fernando Cayo, Fernando Soto, Jose Manuel Poga and Mario de la Rosa.

Going behind the scene, the show is created by Pina and who is also the executive producer along with Jesús Colmenar and Cristina López Ferraz. The head writer of the show being made under the production of Pina-run Vancouver Media is Javier Gómez Santander.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi: Where to Watch, Movie Review, Box Office, HD Download and Book Tickets

The new season will be out on Netflix on December 3.