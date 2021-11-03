Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi: Where to Watch, Movie Review, Box Office, HD Download and Book Tickets

Director Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi is touted as one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The film which was supposed to release last year got postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer is all set to release in the theatres on the occasion of Diwali ie November 5. While Akshay will be seen as Anti-Terrorism Squad chief DCP 'Veer Sooryavanshi,' Katrina will be playing the role of actor's love interest in the film. Produced by Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films, it also stars Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Jaaved Jaaferi. Ajay Devgn along with Ranveer Singh will have cameo appearances.

Sooryavanshi's Release Date:

Starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, Sooryavanshi will have a theatrical release a day after Diwali on November 5, Friday.

Where to book Sooryavanshi movie tickets?

You can book Sooryavanshi's tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema hall near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get amazing cashback in your Amazon wallet.

Who is the Director of Sooryavanshi?

Rohit Shetty

Star cast of Sooryavanshi?

Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi

Katrina Kaif as Aditi Sooryavanshi

Ajay Devgn as DCP Bajirao Singham

Ranveer Singh as Inspector Sangram 'Simmba' Bhalerao

Jaaved Jaaferi as Vikram

Gulshan Grover as Usmani

Abhimanyu Singh as Vinod Thapar

Jackie Shroff as Lashkar Khan

Sikandar Kher

Nikitin Dheer

Who are the Music Directors of Sooryavanshi movie?

Tanishk Bagchi, S. Thaman, Amar Mohile, Himesh Reshammiya

Sooryavanshi Movie Trailer:

Sooryavanshi: HD Images, Posters, Wallpapers

'Sooryavanshi' is a continuation of the cop action 'Singham' universe, which began with the Ajay Devgn starrer 'Singam' and 'Singham Returns', then expanded with 'Simmba', starring Ranveer Singh and Devgn, and now is going forward with Akshay's character.