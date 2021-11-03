Wednesday, November 03, 2021
     
Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi: Where to Watch, Movie Review, Box Office, HD Download and Book Tickets

'Sooryavanshi' is finally releasing in theatres on November 5 after facing several delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. If you are planning to watch the action film, know where to book the movie tickets online, release date, movie review, how to download in HD and other important details here.

New Delhi Updated on: November 03, 2021 12:08 IST
Sooryavanshi
Director Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi is touted as one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The film which was supposed to release last year got postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer is all set to release in the theatres on the occasion of Diwali ie November 5. While Akshay will be seen as Anti-Terrorism Squad chief DCP 'Veer Sooryavanshi,' Katrina will be playing the role of actor's love interest in the film. Produced by Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films, it also stars Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Jaaved Jaaferi. Ajay Devgn along with Ranveer Singh will have cameo appearances.

Sooryavanshi's Release Date: 

Starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, Sooryavanshi will have a theatrical release a day after Diwali on November 5, Friday.

Where to book Sooryavanshi movie tickets?

You can book Sooryavanshi's tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema hall near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get amazing cashback in your Amazon wallet. 

 

Who is the Director of Sooryavanshi?

Rohit Shetty

Star cast of Sooryavanshi?

Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi

Katrina Kaif as Aditi Sooryavanshi 
Ajay Devgn as DCP Bajirao Singham
Ranveer Singh as Inspector Sangram 'Simmba' Bhalerao
Jaaved Jaaferi as Vikram
Gulshan Grover as Usmani
Abhimanyu Singh as Vinod Thapar 
Jackie Shroff as Lashkar Khan 
Sikandar Kher 
Nikitin Dheer 

Who are the Music Directors of Sooryavanshi movie?

Tanishk Bagchi, S. Thaman, Amar Mohile, Himesh Reshammiya

Sooryavanshi Movie Trailer:

Sooryavanshi: HD Images, Posters, Wallpapers 

'Sooryavanshi' is a continuation of the cop action 'Singham' universe, which began with the Ajay Devgn starrer 'Singam' and 'Singham Returns', then expanded with 'Simmba', starring Ranveer Singh and Devgn, and now is going forward with Akshay's character.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

