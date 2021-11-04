Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/BIGB/FARHANAKHTAR/YAMIGAUTAM Happy Diwali 2021: Big B, Farhan Akhtar to Yami Gautam, Bollywood celebs pour in heartfelt wishes for fans

Happy Diwali 2021! Not just India but also people all across the globe will be celebrating the festival of lights with great pomp and show. The preparation of the big day begins weeks before the festival and people are seen shopping, decorating their houses and making special dishes. Not only this but good wishes are also exchanged either by visiting the house of your loved one or through the medium of social media. Just like us, our favourite Bollywood celebs are not behind and are very actively posting heartfelt wishes on their respective Instagram and Twitter handles. A gamut of stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra and others on Thursday shared best wishes on Diwali for their fans and followers and prayed for everyone's peace, prosperity and fulfillment.

See how various social media platforms got filled with Diwali wishes from B'Tows and Television stars: