Katrina Kaif gets trolled amid wedding rumours for alleged face-job, Netizens ask what happened 'Botox Queen'

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is these days in the limelight not just because of her upcoming film 'Sooryavanshi' but also for her wedding with alleged boyfriend Vicky Kaushal. While reports suggest that the couple is all set to get hitched in the month of December this year, there has been no official announcement about the same. Meanwhile, the actress is busy promoting her movie and therefore her social media activity has also increased. However, what has caught the attention of her fans is her recent appearance on a magazine cover. Just like many others, Katrina also became a reason for online troll for an apparent face-job. Netizens cannot stop talking about how her face looks all swelled-up and many even asked why she has to become the 'botox queen.'

Have a look at her pictures from the magazine photoshoot here:

While many bashed her for her appearance, there were others who even steep low and questioned her and Vicky's relationship. See the tweets here:

Talkinga bout her alleged wedding with Vicky, a report in ETimes state that the two will exchange wedding vows at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur in the first week of December.

Going further by the reports, it is being said that the star couple will have a traditional ceremony and church wedding. Their wedding outfits are being designed by celebrity costume designer Sabyasachi.

Disclaimer: These are media-based reports and IndiaTV does not vouch for its authentication.

On the work front, Vicky is these days enjoying the success of his last film Sardar Uddham Singh which released on Amazon Prime Video. While for Katrina, she is all set for Rohit Shetty directorial 'Sooryavanshi' which also features Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.

Apart from this, she is also shooting for the next franchise of Salman Khan's Tiger. Also starring Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist, the film will be made under the banners of YRF. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is expected to make a special appearance.

