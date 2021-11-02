Follow us on Image Source : TWITTERSCREENGRAB/RUBINA_OP Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal throws Umar Riaz in swimming pool, fans trend 'EVICT SIMBA NOW'

Bigg Boss 15, within a span of one month, has treated fans with every aspect of entertainment. The viewers have seen it all-- the fights, the blooming love angles, drama and catfights. One thing which has caught everyone's attention is the fact that the season has witnessed a number of violent acts. Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundra and Jay Bhanushali have lost their calm and indulged in a physical spat. Well now, it seems that names of other participants have been added to the list and they are none other than Simba Nagpal and Umar Riaz. Yes, that's true! For those unversed, it happened during the course of a task when a verbal spat took place between the two. This has now caught the attention of viewers who are now demanding the eviction of Simba.

It is a known fact that both Simba and Umar can't stand each other. Every now and then, we see them fighting with each other during various tasks. Yet again, a clash of opinion took place soon after which Simba pushed Umar into the swimming pool with full force. Since he directly fell into the pool, he did not get hurt. Soon after the act, Ieshaan Sehgaal who was standing close to them condemned Simba's act and rushed and told him that he was wrong.

Have a look at the live feed here:

Simba's act has now caught the attention of the Twitterverse who are demanding his ouster. People are sharing their reactions over Twitter and made the hashtag 'EVICT SIMBA NOW' one of the top trends on Tuesday.

See the reactions here:

Apart from this, Simba even came to the limelight after Bigg Boss welcomed four former contestants Rashami Desai, Gautam Gulati, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Kamya Panjabi as special guests. Gautam revealed shocking information about Simba about how he wrote a secret letter in the house which consisted of mean remarks on the housemates.

Speaking about the show, it recently witnessed the elimination of singer and songwriter Akasa Singh during this 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode with host Salman Khan.